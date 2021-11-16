Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Gave Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's Wedding a Miss

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding kept the fans and media occupied over the last weekend. From what the couple wore to who all were on the guest list, everything was closely followed by their fans. But amidst everything, producer Ekta Kapoor's absence at the wedding surprised many as she is known to be close to the newlyweds. Clearing the air about her absence, Ekta posted a congratulatory message for the couple and revealed that she could not attend the wedding because she was suffering from some stomach related issues.

Ekta wrote that ever since she attended the Padma Award ceremony in Delhi earlier this month, she has been dealing with stomach problems and could not travel to Rao and Patralekaa' wedding. Posting the couple's photo from their wedding, Ekta shared her wishes and added, "But Patra and Raj, you both make me believe in love! When Raj talks about Patra, it makes me believe that love and happiness and caring are not transient! Best wishes to you both."

The bond between Ekta and the couple extends to their professional life as well. While Rao has worked in Ekta-backed projects like Judgemental Hai Kya and web series Bose: Dead/Alive, Patralekhaa collaborated with the producer for her web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding in Chandigarh was attended by their close friends and family. Among the attendees from Bollywood were filmmaker Farah Khan, Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha and others.

Farah posted a picture with the newlyweds from the wedding and penned a heartfelt note for them. Calling their wedding the 'most beautiful and emotional,' the film-maker wished the duo for a beautiful life together

Rao and Patralekhaa dated for nearly 11 years before finally tying the knot on November 15.

