Here’s Why July 6 is a Special Day For South Star Kichcha Sudeepa

In the 25-year long career south star Kichcha Sudeepa has created a massive fan following. Though he made his debut in Kannada industry in 1997, Sudeepa has become quite popular among Telugu, Tamil and even Hindi audiences. There is a special day in Sudeepa’s career and it’s July 6.

In a recent tweet the Sandalwood star revealed why the day is so close to his heart. On July 6 Sudeepa’s two films were released and both became blockbusters. His film Huchcha was released on July 6, 2001 and it was a turning point in his career. This film established him as a hero in the Kannada film industry. Huchcha was directed by celebrated filmmaker Om Prakash Rao.

Sudeepa’s first Telugu film Eega was released on 6 July 2012. The SS Rajamouli directorial was a big hit and made Sudeepa popular among Telugu audiences.

Advertisement

This year July 6 is quite special for Sudeepa as Huchcha completed 21 years and also the day marks 10 years of Eega.

Remembering the success of the two movies, Sudeepa tweeted, “A beautiful day in my life. A big thanks to each one from the team of #Huchcha and #Eega for giving me those unforgettable moments. One made me, One Elevated me. #21YearsOfHuchcha #10YearsOfEega"

The movie Eega made a box office collection of Rs 130 crore. Eega won the Best Film Award in Telugu language. The movie also won another award for its special effects. In the movie, Sudeepa enacted the role of an industrialist.

Sudeepa won the Filmfare Awards South for Huchcha. In the movie, the name of Sudeepa’s character was Kichcha and after the success of the movie he earned the moniker of Kichcha Sudeep. The movie was nominated under the best film category at the Filmfare South Awards.

Advertisement

On the work front, the actor Kichcha Sudeepa’s next movie will be released in theatres worldwide on July 28. The movie, titled Vikrant Rona, is an action drama. Vikrant Rona is directed by Anup Bhandari and will be released in 6 languages including Hindi and English.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.