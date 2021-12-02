Here's Why Kamal Haasan Released Trailer of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's 83

Superstar Kamal Haasan released the trailer of Kabir Khan’s next, 83, on Wednesday, from the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai. The superstar was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Haasan released the trailer of Kabir Khan directorial on his official Twitter account. He tweeted in Tamil and English, saying, “I am proud to introduce the trailer of the movie ‘1983’, the story of the heroes of our time. # 83Trailer in Tamil out now https://bit.ly/83TamilTrailer. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. # ThisIs83."

Now, you must be thinking about why Kamal Haasan released the trailer of the movie. Well, the fact is that Kamal Haasan’s company will promote the Ranveer Singh-starrer across the globe.

Advertisement

83 will take the audiences through the inspiring journey of an underdog Indian Cricket team that won the World Cup under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983.

The trailer of the film showcases several memorable moments from the tournament and how the team defeated the mighty West Indies in the World Cup finals.

In the movie, Ranveer Singh will be seen playing Kapil Dev, while his wife Deepika Padukone features as the then Indian captain’s wife Jeeva.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the film also stars, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, R Badree as Sunil Valson, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny and Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.