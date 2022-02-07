Here's Why Lata Mangeshkar Refused Filmmakers and Producers to Make Biopic on Her

The nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, died on February 6 due to multiple organ failure at a Mumbai hospital, where she was admitted after contracting COVID-19. The legendary veteran singer's death has left a deep and irreplaceable void in the hearts of millions. She was cremated with full state honours on Sunday; two-day mourning is also being observed in Maharashtra. On Sunday, several dignitaries and Bollywood biggies paid their last respects to the singer. Though her career accomplishments are known to all, very little is known about her personal life. Several producers and filmmakers were keen on making a biopic of the singer. Some of them had even approached her regarding the same. But Lata Mangeshkar never entertained the requests about her biopic. And it was because she wanted to keep the pages of her life personal.

According to an India Today report, over the years, several creators, producers, and filmmakers approached Lata Ji to get the rights to chronicle her humble beginnings and rise to fame. A bunch of OTT players were also interested in developing a series and had requested the family for the same. “There was a growing interest in making a movie about Lata didi’s life and her personal journey. But she never entertained these requests,” a source told the publication. The filmmakers and producers were always told to not pursue the project and respect the late singer's privacy. Turns out, Lata Mangeshkar never wanted to share anecdotes of her personal life. Despite being a music icon, Lata di always led a private life and maintained her distance from controversies.

The 92-year-old was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on January 8, wherein she tested positive for COVID-19 and further was diagnosed with pneumonia. As she left for her heavenly abode, several politicians, celebrities and millions of fans across the globe remembered her contribution to the field of music. Indeed, with her passing away, an era has come to an end.

