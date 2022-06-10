Here’s Why Pawan Kalyan Fans Are Disappointed With Filmmaker Harish Shankar

Filmmaker Vivek Atrey’s upcoming movie Ante Sundaraniki’s pre-release event was held in Hyderabad on June 9 ahead of the film’s theatrical release. Pawan Kalyan graced the event as the chief guest. The Nani starrer romantic comedy has hit the big screen today and it’s getting a good response at the theatres.

At the pre-release event Pawan Kalyan fans went crazy after seeing their favourite star walking into the venue and they started cheering and chanting slogans for Pawan Kalyan. Director Harish Shankar, who was also present at the event, requested everyone to stay calm and not to create chaos at the event venue.

Harish said that when artists arrive at any function, they should be respected by the audiences. The filmmaker added that Pawan Kalyan will mark his presence in other events as well, but the only condition is that the fans should maintain discipline.

Sarcastically Harish remarked that if his fans don’t maintain discipline then they can see their favourite actor only on YouTube. However, this has not gone down well with many fans of Pawan Kalyan and they criticized Harish.

Many were also expecting that Harish would also speak about his upcoming film Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. Pawan Kalyan is playing the male lead in this movie.

At the event, Harish said that each aspect of Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh would be remembered by people for a long time. After this point, Harish refrained from talking much about Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. Harish said that it would not be correct to talk about Pawan’s film at Ante Sundaraniki’s pre-release event.

Ante Sundaraniki is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and the film is getting positive reviews after its release. Azhagam Perumal, Harsha Vardhan, Srikanth Iyengar, Prudhvi Raj and Rahul Ramakrishna along with Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli are playing pivotal roles.

