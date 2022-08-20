Here's Why Ponniyin Selvan Director Mani Ratnam is Grateful to SS Rajamouli

Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated film Ponniyin Selvan: Part One is all set to hit screens on September 30 this year. On Friday, Ratnam launched the Chola Chola song from the film. At the song launch, he expressed a vote of thanks to S.S. Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi and others. Ratnam said that Rajamouli has given them the confidence to narrate the story in 2 parts. According to Ratnam, all this could happen due to the success of the Baahubali franchise. The Chekka Chivantha Vaanam director said that Rajamouli has opened a door for us and shown that such films can be made.

However, Ratnam refused to reveal why he expressed gratitude to Chiranjeevi.

Meanwhile, the Chola Chola song has struck a chord with the audience since its release. Music maestro A.R.Rahman composed the music, while Ilango Krishnan penned the lyrics. Sathya Prakash, VM Mahalingam & Nakul Abhyankar have provided their vocals to this number. The Chola Chola song pays tribute to the bravery and valour depicted by the Chola kings. This song has amassed more than 32 Lakh views and is trending at number 2.

Besides this song, the stellar star cast of Ponniyin Selvan also attracted a lot of attention from the audience. Chiyaan Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha Krishnan and other actors are a part of this film. Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies have produced this film.

Ponniyin Selvan will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Ponniyin Selvan: Part One is based on a novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

