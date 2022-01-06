Here's Why R Madhavan Is Jealous of RRR Stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan's Friendship

Decoupled actor R Madhavan expressed his ‘envy’ via Twitter on Tuesday about Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s camaraderie in their upcoming film RRR’s Naatu Naatu song, saying it makes him ‘so jealous.’ The actor shared a video of the song, which features Jr NTR and Ram Charan grooving to the tunes of the new masala track, Naatu Naatu, from the year’s most anticipated film, RRR.

Madhavan, also fondly known as Maddy, is completely blown away by the Naatu Naatu song, as he expressed on Twitter, “I can’t get over this video… it’s simply extraordinary ordinary." He continued, saying, “I’m envious of the friendship between @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan. I’m imploding with envy. I’m so proud of both of you—HATS OFF!"

The creators of RRR were quick to respond, sincerely thanking Madhavan for his kind and edgy wishes, “Thank you Maddy Sir!."

“You folks are going to tear it apart and redefine movie collections in India," R Madhavan responded to RRR’s official Twitter account, implying that the film is destined to be a blockbuster.

RRR’s creators enthusiastically responded, “We are geared up and just waiting for the right moment to blast sir! Hope we overcome the theatre issues in the nation very very very soon!"

Naatu Naatu song has taken social media by storm as fans are recreating the hook steps. Featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the foot-tapping number is sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Lyrics by Chandrabose, Naatu Naatu is choreography by Prem Rakshith.

On January 1, the RRR’s release date was postponed due to the closure of theatres in many states across the country. Previously, the film was scheduled to be released on January 7. The creators recently took to social media to reveal an official statement, which stated, “Despite our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL."

RRR is a fictionalized account of the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, respectively, and is set in pre-independence India. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Whereas, Madhavan featured in the recently released show Decoupled. Decoupled is directed by Manu Joseph and stars Surveen Chawla and Apara Jariwala.

