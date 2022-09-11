Here’s Why Ranbir Kapoor Urged Fans Not to Post Brahmastra Spoilers On Social Media

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has set the box office on fire, quite literally. The film’s first-day collection has sent the cash registers ringing and it doesn’t seem like stopping any soon. Amid this, Ranbir Kapoor has made a special request to his fans who are watching the film in theatres. The Wake Up Sid actor has urged his fans to not share Brahmastra spoilers on social media.
The reason for this request by the actor - Ranbir said that he wants the audience to experience Brahmastra in theatres without getting any spoilers beforehand. Brahmastra Part One-Shiva was released in theatres worldwide on September 9. Prior to that, lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji attended a special screening where they watched the film with their fans and also interacted with them.
At the screening, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani star also requested the audience to avoid revealing spoilers about Brahmastra on social media before it is released in theatres and others are also able to watch it. A small clip from the screening surfaced on the internet which featured Ranbir standing with a mic in front of the screen while Brahmastra credits ran on it.
Amid cheers from the fans, Ranbir said, “So just one request. Jo bhi thode bahot spoilers hain is film ke (whatever spoilers are there in this film), please try not to put them on social media. Because you know the audience who has not seen it would like to experience it."
