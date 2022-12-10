Here’s Why Residents of Chempu Village Express Gratitude to Dulquer Salmaan

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is in limelight as he is getting rave reviews for his role in his latest film Chup: Revenge of the Artist. Dalquer starrer Sita Ramam, released in August, has also emerged as a box office success. Amid the success of his movies, the actor seems to have won hearts all over again, this time because of his humanitarian gesture.

The villagers of Chempu village in Kerala’s Kottayam district have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Dulquer, who recently provided financial aid to a poor village boy for his surgery. In a long Instagram post on the official page of Chempu, the villagers have showered praises on the actor for his benevolent work.

“For Dulquer Salmaan Family… Thank you. Expressing thanks on behalf of all the people of Chempu Panchayat. What you have given Adi Shankar is literally a second birth and life. If you hadn’t intervened, not only his life, but his entire family would have been destroyed," read the caption.

Advertisement

“Not only has he (Dulquer) helped him (Adi Shankar) with the best care available at Aster Medicity but also set a model for socially committed work. We are publishing here that Adi Shankar’s treatment, which cost more than eight lakh rupees, has been fully paid by him," the note mentioned.

“We are also informed that Dulquer Salmaan’s family is willing to help if any more poor children need medical assistance. Heartfelt thanks once again to Dulquer Salman and family. Adi Shankar recovering well after surgery," the villagers concluded their post.

For the uninitiated, Dulquer Salmaan and his family had earlier launched a project named Wayfarer - Tree of Life. This special initiative caters to 100 underprivileged children, belonging to poverty-stricken families, offering them free-of-cost surgeries. Children suffering from kidney diseases, liver ailments, and heart disorders, among others will receive financial assistance. Each procedure would cost approximately Rs 20 lakh. Aster Medcity, Kites Foundation, and Wayfarer Films are all associated with The Wayfarer - Tree of Life project.

Read all the Latest Movies News here