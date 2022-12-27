Here’s Why Salman Khan Didn’t Attend Niece Ayat's Pre-Birthday Bash

Salman Khan and his little niece Ayat Sharma share their birthdays, on December 27. While Salman has turned 57, Ayat is celebrating her third birthday today. The Dabangg actor never misses an opportunity to spend time with his family members, especially with the little munchkin. So, when parents Arpita and Aayush Sharma hosted a pre-birthday bash for Ayat over the weekend, the absence of Salman Khan raised some eyebrows. However, seems like the actor had valid reasons to be MIA at her party. Salman was busy shooting for his show, as per media reports.

On December 25, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma hosted a grand pre-birthday party for their daughter Ayat Sharma. The party marked the attendance of many Bollywood celebrities like Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Ektaa Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Genelia-Riteish Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, among many others. However, unfortunately, Salman Khan had to skip the munchkin’s party as he was reportedly busy shooting for his reality show, Bigg Boss season 16.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, Salman Khan hosted a star-studded birthday party for his friends and family. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sonakshi Sinha, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Suniel Shetty. Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani too marked her presence at the bash.

Here are a few celebs who attended the party:

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth, along with Aayush Sharma. He is currently gearing up for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hedge and Shehnaaz Gill. He also has Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in his pipeline. Currently, the star is busy hosting Bigg Boss 16.

