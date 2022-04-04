Here's Why Salman Khan Had a Fallout with Sajid Nadiadwala on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Production

Salman Khan is reportedly considering producing his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali under his own banner, after producer Sajid Nadiadwala pulled out of the project. According to a recent report, Salman might be producing the film under the SK Films banner. Initially producer Sajid Nadiadwala was supposed to produce the film alone but now the production operations are likely to be handled by Salman’s company.

According to sources, Nadiadwala backed out of this social comedy at the last minute because he felt that there was a need to rethink the prospects of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, following the failure of films like Baaghi 3, Tadap, and Bachchhan Paandey. “He wanted to rework the budget, script and even rethink the entire setup of the film, including the casting of key characters. Salman, on the other hand, believed in the script and wanted to take it to the floors as soon as possible. He felt there was no connection between the failure of Sajid’s recent films and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman had kept his date diaries open for this venture," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

The creative differences are said to have led to Sajid pulling out of the project. “Salman felt that Sajid had developed cold feet and was not putting enough faith in the project and his stardom whereas Sajid felt that Salman was taking things too lightly and they could reunite on a better subject later," the source said.

Considering the close bond that the two Bollywood personalities share, Salman and Sajid decided that to come to a solution, it would be better if the actor could go ahead. A TOI report also mentioned that a final decision is yet to be taken and Sajid might even return as the producer of the film, but as of now, the film will be produced by SKF Films. The shooting for the movie is expected to begin on May 6.

