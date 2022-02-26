Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan Missed Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's Wedding Bash: Report

Shah Rukh Khan’s family - Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan - were seen making their way to the Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding bash that was hosted by producer Ritesh Sidhwani. While their appearance caused quite a buzz, given that it was their first public joint appearance since Aryan Khan’s arrest and bail in October, fans also missed Shah Rukh Khan at the star-studded gathering.

Although Gauri hasn’t revealed the reason behind SRK’s absence at the party, a source close to the Khan family has claimed that the reason Shah Rukh opted to skip the party was that he wants to maintain a ‘low profile.’ Speaking with India Today, the grapevine said, “Shah Rukh Khan is trying to keep a low profile as much as possible. Unless it is for his work, he is not willing to step out."

Shah Rukh has so far made only a couple of public appearances since Aryan’s arrest. The first was when he made his way to Arthur Road Jail in October to visit Aryan in jail and the second was when he stepped out to pay his last respects to Lata Mangeshkar at her funeral earlier this month.

While Shah Rukh has not publicly shared a message for Farhan and Shibani, the source added that SRK reached out to the newlywed couple personally and congratulated them. “He called up Farhan and Shibani and congratulated them on their wedding and sent them best wishes. His family went to the function and represented him," the insider said.

SRK hasn’t officially announced a film since his 2018 release Zero. The film was panned critically and did not work its magic at the box office either. The actor is not expected to be seen in Pathan, backed by Yash Raj Films. He also has a film with Atlee and a movie with Raju Hirani. Shah Rukh will also make a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

