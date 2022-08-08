Here’s Why Shooting of Jr NTR’s Next With Koratala Siva is Getting Delayed

After the massive success of Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), Tollywood star Jr NTR is all set for his next film NTR 30. This film sparked a lot of happiness among fans after its announcement a few months ago, but there have been no updates regarding this movie recently. According to reports, the reason behind this delay is the makers are reworking on NTR 30 story. Due to this shooting will not start till October. Considering the popularity enjoyed by RRR, makers wish to leave no stone unturned for NTR 30’s success.

There are other reasons as well for the delay in the film going on floors. According to reports, Jr NTR suffered a shoulder injury recently while preparing for action sequences in this movie. The Janatha Garage actor was advised to rest by doctors and he couldn’t participate in the shooting for four weeks.

Despite the delay, fans are eagerly waiting for this Koratala Siva directorial. One of the major reasons for this anticipation is NTR 30’s budget. The budget for this film is estimated to be around Rs 300 crore. According to reports, NTR 30 will have a social message in its backdrop. Makers plan to release NTR 30 early next year. This film will be shot at many locations in 6 to 7 months.

Koratala Siva has also written the story. Actor Mandava Sai Kumar is playing an important role in the movie. There were reports that Alia Bhatt was roped in as the female lead. Now, there are reports that Rashmika Mandanna will be the female lead. Anirudh Ravichander has scored music for this project. NTR 30 is bankrolled by MSK Films, NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.

NTR 30 will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Before NTR 30, Jr NTR and Koratala Siva collaborated for the film Janatha Garage. The movie, which featured Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in a crucial character, narrated the story of an environmental activist whose life changes after meeting a man working for the oppressed and poor. Janatha Garage was released on September 1, 2016 and was a box office success. It remains to be seen whether NTR 30 will be successful like Janatha Garage or not.30

