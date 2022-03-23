Here's Why Zero Holds a Lot of Significance For Telugu Actor Gopichand

For Telugu actor Gopichand, zero holds a lot of significance. Several successful films starring Gopichand had zero in the last. Here is the list of Gopichand films that have ended with zero in their title-:

Yagnam

Yagnam is a Telugu action film that was released in 2004. It was directed by Pokuri Babu Rao and was produced by Pokuri Babu Rao under the banner of Eetharam Films. The movie featured Gopichand and Moon Banerjee in the lead roles and was also released in Hindi as Aaj Ka Raavanraaj in 2006. The movie was honoured with two Nandi Awards.

Ranam

Ranam is a 2006 Telugu action comedy film which was directed by Amma Rajasekhar and was produced by Pokuri Babu Rao under the banner of Eetharam Films. It featured Gopichand and Kamna Jethmalani in lead roles and was also released in Oriya and Kannada as Mahanayak and Bhadra.

Souryam

Souryam is a 2008 Telugu action film that was directed by Siva and was produced by V. Anand Prasad under the banner of Bhavya Creations. The movie featured Gopichand, Anushka Shetty, Manoj K Jayan, and Poonam Kaur in the lead roles. Souryam was also remade in Kannada as Shourya and was later dubbed in Hindi as Shouryam.

Sankham

Sankham was a 2009 Telugu action comedy film that was directed by Siva and was produced by J Bhagavan and J Pulla Rao under the banner of Sri Balaji Cine Media.

The film featured Gopichand, Trisha, and Sathyaraj in the lead roles and its storyline revolves around an NRI who lives in Australia with his uncle and friend.

Loukyam

Released in 2014, the Telugu action comedy film Loukyam was directed by Sriwass and was produced by V Anand Prasad under the banner of Bhavya Creations. The film featured Gopichand and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

