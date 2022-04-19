Heropanti 2: 10 Lamborghinis Damaged During Tiger Shroff's Action Sequences

Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 is one of the most awaited movies. The film is a sequel to Tiger’s debut film Heropanti. The trailer of the movie which was released earlier last month shared a glimpse of the action sequences which Tiger and Sajid will bring. However, do you know 10 Lamborghinis were damaged while filming the action scenes for the movie? If sources are to be believed, 10 high-end luxury cars were damaged to make the stunt scenes look substantial.

“It took a heart of an action director to tarnish 10 deluxe Lamborghinis. Considering the requirement of heavy stunts in the sequence, we had to hire the most competent stunt trainers who could make the entire process smoother" the source said.

“The movie has been hugely mounted to give audiences visually stunning actions. We are certain that these scenes will be heralded by the lovers of high-performance sports cars lovers," the source added.

Earlier, it was also revealed that Tiger learned stick fighting for this project. Sources close to the project revealed, “Tiger learned the art of stick fighting which he performed for the first time in any of his films. This form comes under the Indian martial art of Kalaripayattu". Apart from this, Heropanti 2 also marks Tiger Shroff’s debut as a playback singer in Bollywood. He has lent his voice for the song Miss Hairan, which has been composed by AR Rahman. When the song was launched in Mumbai earlier this month, Tiger Shroff talked about how it was a special moment in his career with producer Sajid Nadiadwala having launched him both as an actor in Heropanti and as a singer in Heropanti 2.

Talking about Heropanti 2, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. Apart from Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. The film will hit theatres on April 29 i.e on the auspicious occasion of Eid and will clash with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34.

