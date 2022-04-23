Heropanti 2: CBFC Approves Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria Kiss Scenes But Orders These Changes

Heropanti 2 is set to release on Friday, April 29. The film stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead. Ahead of the film’s release, a new report has revealed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued a U/A certificate to the film, passing all the kissing scenes between Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria but have ordered a few changes in the dialogues.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers have been asked to change the word ‘kanjar’ with ‘danger’, the word ‘b**tard’ with replaced with ‘bloody’ and the word ‘moot’ with ‘thook’. The film’s length is said to be of 142 minutes — 2 hours and 22 minutes long.

Speaking about the changes, a source told the publication, “Heropanti 2’s USP is the action. It’s great that the CBFC didn’t ask for any cuts in these scenes. The makers also carefully planned the fight scenes and stunts in such a manner that it doesn’t become too violent or disturbing. Moreover, they know that Tiger Shroff has a huge fan base among kids. As a result, there’s no way the film can have too much bloodshed."

Tiger returns to the Heropanti franchise after eight years. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the movie opposite Kriti Sanon. For his second Heropanti run, Tiger has left no stone unturned. Sources close to the project have revealed, “Tiger learned the art of stick fighting which he performed for the first time in any of his films. This form comes under the Indian martial art of Kalaripayattu".

Heropanti 2 will also mark Tiger’s debut as a playback singer in films. He has lent his voice to the song Miss Hairan. Written by Rajat Arora, Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April 2022 on the occasion of Eid and will clash with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34.

