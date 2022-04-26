Heropanti 2: Esha Gupta, Tiger Shroff Set Dance Floor on Fire With Their Killer Moves on ‘Whistle Baja 2.0’

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer much anticipated action-thriller flick is set to hit the theatres on April 29. While there is already a lot of buzz around the movie, the actors are leaving no stone unturned for its promotions. The makers even dropped a remake of one of the much-loved numbers from Heropanti titled ‘Whistle Baja 2.0’. Ever since the peppy number was dropped online, viewers have been creating viral content on the song, and on Tuesday, Esha Gupta teamed up with Tiger Shroff and set the dance floor on fire with her killer dance moves.

Taking to Instagram the Raaz 3 actress shared a fun video, as she grooved on Whistle Baja 2.0. The actress looked sexy in a brown thigh-length dress. The actress donned subtle makeup with a bold eyeliner as she tied her hair in a high ponytail. She accessorized her look with trendy hood earrings and rounded off with golden heels. The two set the stage on fire with their in-sync moves.

Taking to the captions, Esha wrote, “Here for #heropanti2 🐅."

Soon after the clip was shared online, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to drop heart and fire emoticons as they loved the duo’s camaraderie.

Heropanti director Ahmed Khan’s wife Shaira was among the first to comment on the video. She wrote, “Wowwww Wowwww My love this is sooo funnnn love it @egupta ♥️♥️♥️♥️."

Recently, Tiger shared a glimpse of the reprised version of his famous ‘Whistle Baja’ from his debut film Heropanti. The latest version, which also features Kriti Sanon in it makes us visit the nostalgic lane from the 2014 days. While getting nostalgic about the remake, the star composed a note saying, “Memories rushing through as we bring to you the 2.0 version of our special song #Whistlebaja, out on 22nd April at noon 🔥" Check out the post here:

Apart from Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in the lead roles. Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to take us on an expedition. The music track of the film is given by A R Rahman. Heropanti 2 is all set to be released on 29th April 2022, and will clash with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34.

