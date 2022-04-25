Heropanti 2 First Review: Tiger Shroff Starrer Is Hailed as ‘Full On Paisa Vasool’, Tara Sutaria ‘Miscast’

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Heropanti 2 is all set to release this Friday. This is the big release of Eid, along with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer. Heropanti 2 is being touted as a stylish action film. Now, the first review for the movie is out as well.

The first review of Heropanti 2 comes from none other than Umair Sandhu, who is a part of the Censor Board of a foreign country. He took to his Instagram story to share a short review of the film. He called the film a ‘typical masala entertainer’ and ‘full paisa vasool’ and also lauded Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performances in the film.

Sharing it on his Instagram story, Umair Sandhu wrote, “On the whole, #heropanti2 is a typical masala entertainer which scores high on action and performances from #tigershroff &#nawazudinsiddiqui with focus on entertainment, the film is, without a doubt, the best action film to come out of Bollywood in 2022. It has all the merits to hit the jackpot. At the box office, it will be lapped up by the masses on the account of its masala quotient. #tarasutaria is totally Miscast. She is irritating sometimes. Overall Full on Paisa Vasool Film. Masses will go gaga over it on EID". He also rated the movie at 3.5 stars out of 5. See the review here:

Advertisement

Tiger Shroff has undergone rigorous training for the film. He will also be making his debut as a playback singer with Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan song. It has been composed by none other than A.R. Rahman himself. Sources close to the project have revealed, “Tiger learned the art of stick fighting which he performed for the first time in any of his films. This form comes under the Indian martial art of Kalaripayattu". The film is also Tiger Shroff’s first release after 2020 film Baaghi 3. Written by Rajat Arora, Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.