Heropanti 2 Review: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria Starrer is Full of Zeropanti

We all have played some video games that tells the origins story before the player gets into a console-pounding, level-unlocking mode? Now imagine a movie which is foolish, devoid of logic, completely laughable and at the same time an exhausting one. Calling Heropanti 2 an action entertainer will be a big joke, as the action (which will rather make you laugh) only lasts for about 20 minutes in the total film, while the other proceedings last for two hours.

Heropanti 2 is so complex in its stupidity that most of the time you fear for your brains dimming out, if you try too hard to understand what the film is all about. Well, don’t worry. Here’s a quick glimpse: There’s Laila (a magician and one of the most powerful persons in the world) who wants to hack into every Indian’s bank account and loot their money. Multiple villains from various nations of the world seem to help Laila in his plan. The police could be the hero. Or the villain. Same with Tiger Shroff’s character. And the heroine, Tara Sutaria (in a pointless and irritating part), could be with Tiger. Or not.

Just to tell you that this movie is an attempt to blow your brains out with some of the most laughable action sequences, between a bunch of music videos which have one of the worst albums coming from maestro AR Rahman. The aim is to play up Tiger’s understated swag. And basically propel him as the superhero, plus arch-enemy, all rolled into one — constantly announcing his entries and exits on screen. But unfortunately that doesn’t happen either.

The film brings together the elements of a hacking-meets-CBI-meets-the bad guys, and in the end, it resembles a ‘thali’ from your favourite local restaurant. We eat it not because it is appetizing but because it offers a variety of dishes which look appealing. The only saving grace in the thali is the sweet dish, mostly a gulab jamun, which we gulp down to wash down the unpalatable spicy fare. In Heropanti 2, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is that sweet dish, who plays an effeminate character with his own charm. He rolls with the tide of the film, without taking himself or the film seriously.

Tiger strides through this thing with his standard mix of fixed-frown-and-swinging-fists. But even he looks a bit bored of doing the same thing in all his films. In fact, he hardly gets to perform any kind of stunts in the film. Tara, who replaced Kriti Sanon in Heropanti 2, is thrown into an itsy-bitsy outfits most of the times and is merely there to add comic relief, but the script fails to even validate her presence.

Instead of dishing out a thali, choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan decided to cook a dish with everything that was leftover. The film can’t even come up with a single whistle-worthy dialogue and uses that old “Sabko aati nahi, meri jaati nahi…" line over and over. There is a famous dialogue from the first film in the franchise ‘Choti Bacchi Ho Kya’. One needs to tell the director to stop taking their audience as kids and treat them as mature audience.

Nawazuddin plays a magician in the film and even before the interval, I wished he could do some magic and transport me back home and save me from the torture.

This Heropanti is full of Zeropanti. ‘Dont’ watch it even if you swear by Tiger Shroff.

PS: Do not ignore the hint that director transmits in the last scene of the film: a third instalment of Heropanti is on the way. Brace yourselves.

