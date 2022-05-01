Heropanti 2, Runway 34 Struggle at Box Office; Payal Rohatgi Reveals Big Secret In Lock Upp

Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 continue to struggle at the box office even on the second day of their release. As reported by Box Office India, Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 which collected around Rs 6.25 crores on day one, saw a dip on day two. The film earned Rs 4.75 crores on Saturday. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 saw a slight growth in its collection. The film, which made just Rs 3 crore on Day 1, grew by 50 percent on Day 2 and collected Rs 4.50 crore.

In the recent episode of Lock Upp, Payal Rohatgi opened up about having suicidal thoughts and revealed how she was once addicted to alcohol. She further added that it was all after a bad relationship in her life. “There was a love angle that was very detrimental in my personal life. I got heavily into drinking. I used to drink like 48 hours. I used to be on prescription drugs. I used to be suicidal, I have tried to cut my hands. Recalling how she felt at the time, Payal said she used to say, “I need you back, please come back, I am having a nervous breakdown. I don’t want to die," Payal said.

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been hospitalised. If a report by ETimes is to be believed, the actor was admitted to the ICU of a hospital in South Mumbai four days back. However, he has now been moved out of the intensive care unit. Reportedly, the actor is currently under observation and is recovering.

Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about Doctor Strange’s ban in Saudi Arabia for having an LGBTQ scene. The Sherlock Holmes actor called it ‘disappointing’ and ‘regressive’ in an interview with PA News Agency. “It’s difficult not to become emotional about it, to be honest. But it is, I’m afraid, an expected disappointment. We’ve come to know from those repressive regimes that their lack of tolerance is exclusionary to people who deserve to be not only included but celebrated for who they are, and made to feel a part of a society and a culture and not punished for their sexuality," the actor said.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan stepped out with their two sons Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan on Sunday for a lunch. They celebrated Hridhaan’s birthday and were later snapped by paparazzi. Hours after, Sussanne Khan also took to her Instagram account and dropped a picture from their lunch. The picture featured Hrithik and Sussane along with their two sons.

