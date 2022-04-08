Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff Makes Singing Debut in Bollywood with AR Rahman's Song, Fans Call Him 'All Rounder'

After winning hearts with his music singles, Tiger Shroff has now made his singing debut in Bollywood with Heropanti 2 song titled ‘Miss Hairan’. On Friday, the youngest action superstar in the country took to Twitter and announced that his Bollywood singing debut song has been released. “#MissHairan, my singing debut in Bollywood with the legendary music composer @arrahman sir, out now! Grateful for this one. Go add this to your playlist now (sic)," he wrote.

The song has been composed by maestro A R Rahman, lyrics by Meheboob, choreographed by Ahmed Khan & Rahul Shetty and sung by Tiger Shroff and Nisa Shetty. The song and Tiger’s vocals left fans completely impressed. Soon after Tiger shared the song on social media, his fans reacted to it and called him ‘all rounder’. “He can Dance, He can Sing, He can real action, And improving in acting too (War, Baaghi 2), All Rounder Tiger Shroff," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user tweeted, “Can’t stop myself from listening to it again and again (sic)."

During the song launch event in Mumbai, Tiger Shroff talked about how this was a special moment in his career with producer Sajid Nadiadwala having launched him both as an actor in Heropanti and as a singer in Heropanti 2.

“It is a great feeling to have first launched Tiger as an actor and now as a singer. I knew he has been a singer and had been singing since his school days. It’s a big deal that AR Rahman sir has approved him," producer Sajid Nadiadwala said.

Talking about Heropanti 2, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. It is written by Rajat Arora and the music is given by A R Rahman. Meanwhile, apart from Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff will also be seen in Ganapath along with Kriti Sanon and in Baaghi 4.

