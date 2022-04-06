Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff- Tara Sutaria Starrer Shot in Five Countries, Has The Biggest Action Directors

If there’s one thing that’s unquestionable, it’s Sajid Nadiadwala’s unwavering commitment as a producer to bring the best production values for all his films. He not only roped in some of Hollywood’s biggest action directors to work on the action sequences for ‘Heropanti 2’, but the producer also left no stones untgurned in mounting the film on a mega-scale which included filming at some prime international locations.

Shot in England, India, Russia, Thailand, and Abu Dhabi, Heropanti 2 promises to take audiences on a visual journey of some of the most scenic, exclusive locations and hidden gems apart from having every other ingredient of a wholesome action-entertainer.

To ensure that the movie pushes the boundaries of action, Sajid Nadiadwala also roped in Starship Troopers and Her fame Mo Faisal, Brahmastra and War fame Parvez Shaikh, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 fame Kecha Khamphakdee, Chaitrada Chandrama fame Ram Lakshman and many other prominent action directors to work on the action sequences of the film.

By bringing together the biggest action directors who’ve been celebrated for their exceptional and cutting edge work, the power producer is leaving no stone unturned in offering audiences a next-level action entertainer.

After films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, the trio of Sajid Nadiadwala, Ahmad Khan and Tiger Shroff are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with Heropanti 2. This time around the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

Tiger Shroff is not known as the youngest action superstar of Bollywood for nothing. Right from his debut film ‘Heropanti’ to the second part of the action flick, Tiger has showcased some brilliant and never seen before action sequences in the blockbusters that he has successfully delivered.

Tiger posted a video on his social media recently, where he wrote, “Got my ass kicked this sequence but it’s going to be special hope you guys like it". The post has certainly build the anticipation, excitement and curiosity as he is seen taking on a group of Shaolin Kung Fu fighters. It’s been learnt that Tiger has shot for this specific action sequence in Bangkok and looking at the actor taking on the trained and seasoned fighters, the audience especially his fans can’t wait to see all the action unfold on the big screen.

On the film front, with multiple franchises in his bag, the young action hero is all set to be seen in Heropanti 2, Ganapath along with Baaghi 4.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

