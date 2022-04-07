Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff to Lend His Voice to A Song Composed by AR Rahman, Read Details

Life comes full circle for producer Sajid Nadiadwala and action-star Tiger Shroff as they achieve yet another milestone. It was Nadiadwala who launched Tiger Shroff as an actor in his big Bollywood debut Heropanti and he will now launch him as a singer in a feature film with Heropanti 2. While Tiger, the youngest action superstar in the country, made headlines for his singles ‘Unbelieavble’ and the Punjabi-English single ‘Poori Gal Baat’, it will be for the very first time that the star lend will his voice for a feature film track.

Titled ‘Miss Hairan’, the song composed by maestro A R Rahman, lyrics by Meheboob, choreographed by Ahmed Khan & Rahul Shetty and sung Tiger Shroff & Nisa Shetty. Making this a winning combination and another bonus for fans who have much to look forward to in Heropanti 2.

It’s a special moment for the producer who introduced the world to the massive potential the star showed in his very first film and is now all set to treat them to his singing debut in a film, which also happens to be the sequel of his Launchpad.

After films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, trio Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff and director Ahmed Khan are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with Heropanti 2. This time around the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Apart from Heropanti 2, Tiger also has Ganapath and Baaghi 4 in his lineup of films.

