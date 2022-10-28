'He's Always With Us': Shivarajkumar On Release Of Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhada Gudi

Late Puneeth Rajkumar’s dream project Gandhada Gudi debuted in theatres and is receiving exhilarating reviews from the audience and critics. Appu’s admirers recalled how he passed away two days after sharing Gandhada Gudi’s poster. They and Puneeth’s brother Shivarajkumar are quite overwhelmed with emotions upon the release of this film. Shiva said that this film is not the end of Appu’s journey, adding that he is always there with us.

Shiva felt happy that Puneeth added to the efforts made by him and their father late Kannada superstar Dr Rajkumar to educate people about the conservation of natural resources. They made two films on the subject. Gandhada Gudi (1973) starring Rajkumar revolves around a forest officer sent to a place to put an end to sandalwood smuggling. Directed by Vijay, the film received a good response. Its sequel starring Shiva was titled Gandhada Gudi Part 2: This couldn’t live up to the expectations set by its prequel and was a disappointment at the box office.

Shiva will attend an 18:00 PM show of Gandhada Gudi at PVR Gold, Orion Mall, Dr Rajkumar Road.

Gandhada Gudi is a documentary where Puneeth underlines the significance of the conservation of natural resources. He has explained why people should avoid throwing plastics in the sea and other messages as well. Despite being a renowned celebrity, he easily intermingles with people and loves enjoying food with them. This is another highlight of this movie. His wife Ashwini has also performed a cameo in this venture. According to critics, Puneeth’s thought-provoking messages will make this movie a delightful watch.

Besides Gandhada Gudi, two other films — Lucky Man and James — of Puneeth have been released. Both films were well-received by viewers and critics. While Lucky Man was lauded due to its feel-good factor, James received appreciation for its high-octane action sequences.

