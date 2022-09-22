'He's Not a Murderer': Swara Bhaskar's Defends Karan Johar

Swara Bhasker is known for entertaining the audience with her impeccable acting chops. Besides acting, she is always a foot forward when it comes to expressing opinions fearlessly. In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, she defended director and producer Karan Johar. The Aurangzeb actress said that people can have a lot of differences in several aspects related to Karan’s life. They can dislike his films, his support for nepotism, but that doesn’t mean he is a murderer, she said.

Swara was also asked about how she referred to people boycotting the Hindi film industry as paid trolls. The diva said that for these purposes, people who are pursuing digital marketing can be hired. Swara expressed her concern about the amount of disrespect given to the Hindi film industry today. She said that Bollywood is under attack. The Right Note actress said that if actors were united, this attack wouldn’t be the same.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Swara said that if someone has to apologise for merely presenting their opinions, it is a kind of mob mentality. Swara expressed her anguish over the intolerant environment today.

Apart from these questions, Swara was also asked how she maintains her mental peace amid trolling. Swara said that she has undergone therapy for her mental health issues. The actress said that she also benefited a lot from talking with her therapist about all kinds of issues.

Advertisement

After all these topics, it was time for a quick fun-filled question-answer round. Swara was asked how she would fact-check United States of America’s former president Donald J. Trump. The actress humorously said that you need to fact-check everything he says on Google. Swara also presented her interesting take on other renowned celebrities.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here