'Hey Besties': Sai Tamhankar, Priya Bapat's Friendship Picture is Fans' Favourite

Marathi actor Sai Tamhankar is one of the more active celebrities on social media. She likes staying connected with her fans through her pictures and videos. The actor recently shared a picture wherein she was captured with her close friend and actor Priya Bapat. Fans have fallen in love with this picture and are showering it with love in the comments section. We hear a lot about catfights in Bollywood but that is not the case in the Marathi industry. Not just one or two but several Marathi female stars are great friends.

Sai Tamhankar and Priya Bapat share a beautiful bond. The two were also seen together in a film. Sharing an adorable picture with Priya, Sai wrote in the caption that she is reposting Priya’s caption. She wrote that when two pretty girls are friends. The caption further read that this was long due and wrote I love you too my iron lady in responding to Priya. Fans are all praises for their friendship.

Posted a few hours ago, the picture has received more than 29,000 likes. Praising the two one of the users wrote in the comments, “So sweet loving". Another user said, “Love you both and both are looking Gorgeous". A third user commented, “Hey Besties". Among other actors from the Marathi industry who are good friends include Amruta Khanvilkar and Sonali Khare, Tejaswini Pandit and Abhidnya Bhaveand.

These female besties are seen spending quality time with each other and sharing pictures on social media. Some of them have even worked together in the industry or have started a new venture together. As much as they love each other’s company we love looking at them doing so. Let’s hope that Sai and Priya’s friendship gets stronger and we get to see many more cute pictures of theirs together.

