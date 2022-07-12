Hey Fakira Song From Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona To Be Out on July 12

Ahead of the worldwide release in 3D on July 28, the makers of Kichcha Sudeep’s most eagerly awaited film Vikrant Rona are embarking on pre-release promotional activities. To keep the buzz alive, the team is releasing back-to-back songs from the Vikrant Rona album.

Likewise, the third single from the film, titled Hey Fakira, will be out today, July 12 at 5:02 pm.

Kichcha Sudeep, sharing the news, posted an announcement poster and wrote, “Another track from #VikrantRona. @nirupbhandari as #SanjeevGambhira #Sanju | #HeyFakira lyric video on July 12 | 5:02 PM"

Hey Fakira will showcase Nirup Bhandari and revolve around the actor’s character of Sanjeev Gambhira.

So far, two songs from the film composed by Ajaneesh B. Loknath have made their way online. The first single titled Ra Ra Rakkamma featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Kiccha Sudeep was released in June. Meanwhile, the second track titled The Lullaby Song: Rajkumari laying focus on the father-daughter bond was released in the first week of June.

Apart from soon to be released Hey Fakira and the two aforementioned songs, the Ajaneesh B. Loknath-composed soundtrack includes two more songs — Gumma Banda Gumma and Chikki Gombe. All the songs from the Vikrant Rona soundtrack will be released in five languages-Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Backed by Jack Manjunath and Shalini Manjunath under their Shalini Arts, the pan-world 3D film will not only release in regional Indian languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and but also in some foreign languages such as Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

Vikrant Rona, touted to be an adventure mystery thriller, is directed by Anup Bhandari and will be Nirup Bhandari’s third collaboration with his older brother-director Anup Bhandari and first with Kiccha Sudeep.

The movie also stars Neetha Ashok playing Aparna Ballal. Ever since the makers launched the trailer of the movie, it has created huge excitement and curiosity amongst the audience, especially Kichcha’s fans, who can’t wait to see the film.

