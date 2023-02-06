Shehnaaz Gill is a pure desi girl, and her recent post is a testament to that fact. The Punjabi heartthrob shared an Instagram post where she can be seen dressed in a mustard-coloured salwar suit and sipping on a cup of ‘chai’. She addressed her fandom with lines from a viral meme, “Hey friends. Chai Peelo".

Fans of the actress rallied to the comment section to compliment her for her simplicity. Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after her stint at Bigg Boss 13, and her romance with Sidharth Shukla on the show. The actress since has featured along with Diljit Dosanjh in the movie Honsla Rakh. She has also starred in several music videos too. But it seems like, no matter the heights of popularity she reaches, Shehnaaz will always remain grounded in her roots. Her recent post shows her enjoying chai as she is seated on a cot and has covered her head in a dupatta.

Several celebs took to the comments section to shower compliments. Vicky Kaushal who is also a Punjabi and visited the actress’ show Desi Vibes, took to the comments section to teach her the Punjabi word for Chai and wrote “Chaa." A fan commented, “Waaah !! You actually did it !! Kya mast feeling hogi ye," A second fan added, “Chai peelo frnd punjab ki ❤️."

Check out the post here:

Shehnaaz Gill recently celebrated her 29th birthday in January’s last week. To mark the special occasion, her close friends and family members surprised the Bigg Boss 13 fame at midnight with not just one but three cakes. The attendees of the close-knit celebration included her brother Shehbaz Badesha and Bollywood actor Varun Sharma. Shehnaaz Gill gave fans a glimpse of the cake-cutting event via a social media post, wherein the famous television personality appears to be in a cheerful mood.

The video begins by displaying her three delicious birthday cakes of different flavours before the actress uses a table knife to cut them all. One of the attendees in the background can be heard asking Gill to make a birthday wish before slicing the cakes, but the latter says, “Mein wish nahi maangti (I don’t ask for wishes)." While feeding a piece of cake to her brother Shehbaz, Shehnaaz applies it on his face in a cheeky moment. But upon receiving hints that her brother might do the same, Shehnaaz quickly ran away from him.

Reportedly, she has been roped in to play a role in Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming movie that will also star Vaani Kapoor. Shehnaaz also has Sajid Khan’s movie titled 100% in her kitty. She will be seen sharing screen space with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in the project.

