Hey Shah Rukh Khan, 'Bengali Never Sounded More Charming', Thanks For The Speech At 28th KIFF

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Kolkata for the inauguration of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival on Thursday, December 15. The actor addressed various topics including the subject of social media toxicity, the importance of cinema, the cancel culture as well as his upcoming film Pathaan. But the highlight was Shah Rukh attempting to deliver a speech in Bengali, as per his promise to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Fans are simply bowled over by his adorable gesture. One of the fans shared a clip from Shah Rukh’s speech on Twitter saying, “Bad Bengali never sounded more charming.” And, we couldn’t agree more.

Shah Rukh Khan started his speech saying, “Kamon achen apnara, bhalo to (How are you all? Everything is good)?" The actor plugged in statements in English and Hindi to thank all the guests as well as the audience for gracing the event. Later, he confessed that the Bengali portion of his speech had been penned down by his dear friend Rani Mukerji, who was also one of the attendees of the inauguration ceremony. “So if there’s anything wrong then everyone should ask Rani,” he added.

Watch the video here:

Fans cannot stop gushing over SRK’s attempt to speak Bengali and they found it “wholesome.”

A user said, “Wholesome. So graceful of him to speak in Bengali. Sounded pretty good.”

“The sincerity of his efforts to speak the language correctly and his humble and apologetic bowing of head every time he realises he is not able to do it, is what makes him so adorable,” another said.

“I found it charming,” one user tweeted.

One of the users on the microblogging site stated how SRK spreads love wherever he goes. “Everywhere he is spreading love and only love… how can someone hate him. Ek hi to dil hai SRK kitni baar jeetoge,” the tweet read.

During his speech, at the opening of the 28th KIFF, Shah Rukh Khan also urged his fans to spread “positivity", in context to the remarks that assume significance amid protests against his upcoming movie Pathaan.

“The collective narrative of our times is shaped by social media. Contrary to the belief that social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now," he said at the event.

Pathaan will open in theatres on January 25.

