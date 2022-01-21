Hey Tar Kahich Nahi To Have Amitabh Bachchan's Doppelganger Shashikant Pedwal Next

Hey Tar Kahich Nahi, which started airing on Zee Marathi, became viewers’ favourite within a year. The show gives a chance to television celebrities to wear the hat of stand up comedians. The celebrities then try to make the audience laugh with hilarious anecdotes from their personal lives. Now, Shashikant Pedwal, famous for mimicking Amitabh Bachchan, will appear on the show.

Zee Marathi has uploaded a hilarious promo featuring Shashikant Pedwal. Shashikant enters the stage with folded hands in front of Akshaya Mahesh. He then turned to Akshaya and said, "Aur ye jo hain, inka naam hum le nahi sakte (And I can’t take her name)". The audience got the joke and burst into laughter. Shashikant then delivered dialogue from Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhee Gulzar’s 1976 release Kabhi Kabhie. The audience couldn’t believe how Shashikant managed to mimic Big B’s personality and his trademark voice.

Have a look at the promo. You can watch Hey Tar Kahich Nahi on Friday and Saturday at 9:30 pm.

Mimicking someone perfectly is an art, which requires years of constant practice. Shashikant is a picture-perfect doppelganger of Amitabh Bachchan and people often mistake him for Big B.

In this Instagram reel, for instance, Shashikant is seen shaking a leg to the song Meri Makhna Meri Soniye from the film Baghban. Shashikant is phenomenal with his expressions. It seems as if the real Amitabh is dancing to the song. Such is the level of perfection in Shashikant’s expressions.

The actor is all decked up in a blue jacket and white kurta-pyjama in this reel. He is seen reading the book Amitabh Ka Khajana in this one. Shashikant is acting in this reel with Pooja Sharma Rekha with the song Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein Khayal Aata Hai playing in the background.

The actor has done more than 1000 shows as a mimicry artist.

