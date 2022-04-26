High Salary of Tamil Actors is the Choice of Producers: Mani Ratnam

How much an actor gets paid is in the hands of the producer, ace director Mani Ratnam said, adding, “What happens there is only between them."

When asked about the success of other language films making it big in Tamil Industry, the director quickly replied that it was not something new, but the number is bigger now and they are being appreciated by pan-India viewers. A Tamil film, Chandralekha, which was released in 1995, made a mark even in the northern states of the country.

The ace director also said that good films will always break the records.

Mani Ratnam and actor Prashant, along with producer DG Thiagarajan, have introduced new software called Honey flicks. The makers promise that the software will manage the film productions better while making them cost-efficient too.

Mani Ratnam made his debut in 1983 with the Kannada film Pallavi Anu Pallavi. The director established himself in the Tamil Industry with the movie Mouna Ragam, which was released in 1986. He continued his success with Nayakan, which was released in 1987. In 1992, Mani Ratnam left his mark with the film Roja, which was based on the militancy in Kashmir at the time.

He also helmed the 1995 film Bombay, which was based on the Hindu-Muslim riots of 1992.

The director has won six National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards, six Filmfare Awards South and numerous awards at various film festivals across the world. In 2002, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri for his contributions to Indian films.

