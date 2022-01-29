Home » News » Movies » Himaja Reddy, Bigg Boss Telugu Contestant, Slams Reports Of Her Marriage and Divorce

Himaja recently shared a video of her new home which is under construction.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: January 29, 2022, 16:20 IST

Actress Himaja Reddy, who featured as a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu 3, has lashed out over rumors of her marriage and divorce. She posted a video on Instagram where she issued a statement strongly decrying all gossip mongers and dismissing all the news as hearsay. Himaja said that she had initially been ignorant about the rumours since she was busy shooting, but came to know about them through her friends. In the video, she also said that she will not be getting married for another 4-5 years and when she does, it would be a lavish affair in a temple.

The video is captioned, “Thanks for your love and support guys". She sarcastically said, “Can you at least call me for these occasions?" referring to claims of her marriage and divorce already having taken place.

Himaja further said that she had already lodged a complaint with the cybercrime cell of the police regarding this. She added that people who were jealous of her success and her new home were spreading such malicious rumours against her.

Himaja recently shared a video of her new home which is under construction. In the video, she is seen helping out the workers and participating in the masonry. That video was captioned as, “Dream home under construction."

Himaja Reddy has worked in quite a few shows and movies. She became famous mainly after working on her debut TV show Konchem Istam Konchem Kastam.

