Himansh Kohli Injures Himself While Filming 'Meri Tarah'; Heli Daruwala Saves the Day

Small towns have often been the apt setting for the most romantic love stories. ‘Meri Tarah’ by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev is one such song that was shot in the whimsical outskirts of Rajasthan and guarantees to tug at your heartstrings. The music video will be a treat for fans because it also marks the reunion of Himansh Kohli and Heli Daruwala from Channel V’s popular teen drama Humse Hain Life after nearly a decade. The music video will also feature Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati in addition to Himansh and Heli.

The heartfelt song about heartbreak and love builds suspense in a temple where Himansh was to walk on shards of glass to prove his love for Heli. Don’t worry, Himansh fans: the shards of glass were made of sugar glass, a popular material used for stunt props in movies.

Despite taking all precautionary measures, Himansh was unfortunately cut by glass shards while filming the sequence. Surprisingly, the star did not realize he had been cut until someone from the crew noticed the blood on the glass pieces that were laid out. Within minutes, the entire crew had surrounded the actor, but Heli Daruwala was the first to rush to his ‘aid.’

Luckily, Heli is a dentist by profession and is well-versed in first aid, which is taught to all medical students.

Talking about the incident, Himanshi says, “Heli was simply incredible. When we realized I’d hurt my foot, Heli and the crew rushed over to me, and within minutes, she had assessed the severity of my wound and bandaged it with ease, just like any other medical professional would! Heli definitely came to my aid on the sets of Meri Tarah! "

There are numerous instances of men rescuing women, but in today’s changing world, it is only natural for women to rescue men! This is a memory that Himansh Kohli and Heli Daruwala will remember for a long time from the Meri Tarah shoot!

