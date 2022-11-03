Himesh Reshammiya Unveils Teaser Of 'The Xpose' Franchise Spin-Off Badass Ravikumar, Watch

Himesh Reshammiya is known for churning out hit songs for films like Namaste London, Bodyguard, Welcome, Aksar and many more. Not only that, the singer, composer and producer has also displayed his flair for acting in Karzzzz, The Xpose, Teraa Surror and the musical romantic drama Happy Hardy and Heer. Now, Himesh is all set to make a comeback as an actor with a spinoff from his Xpose franchise, titled Badass Ravikumar. The film will feature him as the leading hero and he has also shared a glimpse of the film in the announcement teaser.

On Thursday, Himesh Reshammiya, who is currently judging the latest season of Indian Idol, took to his Instagram handle to share an action-packed teaser that showcased the singer turned actor brandishing a gun and fighting with goons. Towards the end of the video, one can also see a fleeting glimpse of the leading lady with her face covered and only eyes visible. Along with the teaser, Himesh penned a long note in his caption that read, “The love from all my fans always has been overwhelming and Fans have always wanted a spin off from Ravi Kumar’s character from my hit film The Xpose which did great business with very good reviews when it was released."

He further added, “The quirk and eccentricity in Ravi Kumar’s character and his dialogues which have become iconic will have a new twist with us narrating the story of Ravi Kumar in this huge action entertainer titled Badass Ravi Kumar. You will love this title announcement teaser which is a character intro of Ravi Kumar and his sheer madness and what you can expect in this musical action entertainer when Ravi Kumar is pitted against 10 sensational villains, and a brilliant lead actress to be announced soon, the director of Badass Ravi Kumar will be announced soon Badass Ravi Kumar releases in 2023… give it all your love @himeshreshammiyamelodies @soniakapoor06 @thatleosoul."

The Expose was helmed by Anant Mahadevan and produced by Vipin Reshammiya under the banner of HR Musik. The film starred Himesh alongside newcomers Sonali Raut and Zoya Afroz, while Irrfan Khan made a special appearance. Musician Yo Yo Honey Singh also appeared in the film, portraying a negative role, thus making his Bollywood acting debut.

