Hina Khan Flaunts Her Curves in Green Monokini as She Enjoys Her Dubai Trip, See Pic

TV star Hina Khan never fails to turn heads with her unbeatable sense of style. Keeping up with the trajectory, the gorgeous has shared a stunning picture in a green monokini from her trip to Dubai on Instagram Stories. In the photograph, Hina flaunted her toned body in the hot beach outfit styled by Sayali Vidya. She sealed her look with a choker, printed scarf and funky shades.

The actress recently made headlines for her exceptional fashion sense at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Hina made jaws drop in a high-low lilac gown as she made a grand appearance on the red carpet, this year.

Hina Khan made her debut as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009. She won millions of hearts with her remarkable acting skills in the show which led her on the journey to fame. Besides that, she has also been a part of popular shows like Bigg Boss season 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.

Hina is expected to appear in Adeeb Rais’ new series Seven One where she is set to play the role of a headstrong police officer. The makers of the series recently revealed her first look in which she was seen exuding pride and confidence in her uniform.

“With great pride and excitement, we are thrilled to share the first look of the fantastic Hina Khan in our upcoming series ‘SEVEN ONE’. We promise this crime drama will keep you on the edge of your seat and watch out for Hina Khan in a never seen avatar as the dynamic Inspector Radhika Shroff,” the caption read.

The six-episode series, which has been produced by Madmidaas Films, will also feature Ashwini Koul, Vikram Kochhar, Bhuvan Arora, Shadab Kamal and others along with Hina Khan in pivotal roles.

