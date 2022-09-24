Hina Khan Flaunts Her Sexy Curves in Hot Monokini; Pics Go Viral on Social Media

Hina Khan has sent the internet into a tizzy with her sexy photos. The actress, who is quite active on Instagram, often takes the internet by storm with her stunning photoshoots. On Friday, a series of sexy pics of Hina posing on a beach emerged on social media.

In the viral images, Hina Khan flaunted her sexy curves as she sensuously stuck a pose for the sexy photoshoot. The actress looked hot in a pastel blue monokini. She kept her hair open and makeup minimal.

Hina Khan is undoubtedly one of the most loved TV stars. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress the fashion police with her impeccable fashion sense. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

On the professional front, Hina rose to fame with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a contestant in Season 11 of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan and in which she came in second place. The actress is all set to portray the role of a police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais’ new series ‘Seven One’.

Hina had marked her presence at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 and made heads turn with her fashionable outfits. In a chat with Pinkvilla, she shared, “The experience was as always surreal! Second time around and it still felt like my first time with all the preparations, nervousness and excitement at the same time." Hina had also graced ‘Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards’ hosted in June this year.

