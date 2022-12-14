Hina Khan Flaunts Killer Dance Moves As She Grooves To Besharam Rang In Sequin Top, Mini Skirt

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame after her stint in the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It has been more than a decade since Hina is at the pedestal due to her performance and style statements. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress the fashion police with her impeccable fashion sense. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. Her followers root for her ardently and always shower their love on her photos.

Today, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress stunned her fans as she dropped a stunning video grooving to Pathaan’s much loved song Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. The actress looked smoking hot in a sexy cold soldier sequin top and a black mini skirt. With her shiny tresses open, Hina rounded off her look with subtle make up and a bold lip. The actress wore stylish heels to go with her attire.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Song this good, had to vibe to it! #Pathaan #BesharamRang @iamsrk @deepikapadukone."

Check out the video here:

Hina’s fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress. While one fan wrote, “Nice performance Hina ji 🔥🔥," another added, “The hottest 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥." A third fan added, “Killer… 🔥🔥🔥 you are the best hina mam… ❤️."

The track Besharam Rang features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in a never-seen-before look, and their sizzling chemistry is top-notch. Composed by Vishal and Sheykhar and sung by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal and Sheykhar, the track opens to Spanish lyrics as we see Deepika, in yellow swimwear, jump into a pool. After a few minutes, Deepika starts dancing (to Hindi lyrics) while Shah Rukh, standing near the pool, looks on. Towards the end, Shah Rukh joins Deepika, and together they dance to rhythmic beats.

Advertisement

Besharam Rang is a peppy song and seems like one of the best dancing tracks of the year. The visuals that were leaked on the Internet earlier this year were from this track, such as Shah Rukh sporting long hair and his chiselled abs. Also, Deepika’s stunning yellow beachwear look. Take a look at the song here:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hina was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 11, which was hosted by Salman Khan and in which she ranked at second spot. At present, the diva is not appearing in any television shows but apart from that she has been doing music videos, endorsing brands, and making heads turn by walking on the ramp for some popular fashion designers. She recently made a guest appearance on Mika Singh’s reality show ‘Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti’.

Read all the Latest Movies News here