Hina Khan Giving Some Major Desi Fitspos in Latest Insta Posts; Check Out

From television to the red carpet, we have seen her grow from strength to strength in the last decade. If you are still wondering who we are talking about, she is the “Sher Khan" of the industry, she is the one and only Hina Khan.

The actress has come a long way and we are so proud of her. Hina never misses a chance to impress her fans either with her acting skills or with her style statements. Her Instagram feed is no less than a fashion magazine, be it her desi avatars or western attires. And today, we are going on a marathon for a few of the desi outfits that left us all going gaga over her.

Starting with the most recent one, when Hina Khan surprised everyone, posting photos of herself looking stunning in a pink and blue lehenga. For her manager’s reception, the actress dressed in his attire, which included a baby pink deep-cut neckline blouse paired with a sky blue netted lehenga with blue flowers embroidered on it. The actress looked hot as she posed for the camera.

Going for all-mustard, Hina looked ethereal in a mustard yellow saree with a low bun. The floral organza saree looked prettier when she paired it with a similar floral print halter-neck blouse. Later, she let her eyes do the job and added smokiness over them.

Let’s call her a “Desi Snowwhite" this time. Why not? Isn’t she looking drop-dead gorgeous in her white sequin saree with a matching blouse? This can be your next cocktail outfit for your best friend’s wedding.

