Hina Khan Goes Indoor Skydiving in Abu Dhabi, Shares Her 'Exhilarating' Experience With Her Fans

After serving some envious looks at the 75th Cannes Film Festival this year, actor Hina Khan had once in a lifetime experience of indoor skydiving in a tunnel in Abu Dhabi. Post her stint at the Cannes which was organised in France, last month, Hina very rightly earned herself a long vacation. The TV star flew down to the Arab nation for the getaway and ever since she has been blessing our feed with gorgeous pictures. On Monday, Hina shared a video of herself trying out the indoor skydiving in a tunnel. The video opens with Hina entering Clymb, which is an indoor adventure hub in Abu Dhabi.

The next snippet showcases her in a bodysuit, donning all safety gears including a helmet, and learning the tricks of skydiving before the actual dive. When the actor finally reached the tunnel, she is made to enter through a small door. As she goes on to fly freely, a trainer comes into the scene to her rescue and further guides her in the tunnel.

Advertisement

Watch video :

“Exhilarating and full of excitement, this once-in-a-lifetime experience at the world's biggest indoor skydiving tunnel Clymb at Abu Dhabi is unmissable.. Go visit soon,” the actor wrote, alongside the video. Fans were amazed by simply the sight of the indoor skydiving tunnel, with many expressing their desire to visit it. Some ardent followers of Hina were glad that the actor is enjoying her life. “Woahhh God bless you queen with everything, love you lots, hope so you enjoyed it,” a fan commented.

Meanwhile, Hina turned heads with her impeccable sartorial picks at the Cannes Film Festival. Vibrant colours combined with chic contemporary style correctly summed up the actor’s fashion choice. Hina’s looks were devoid of unnecessary drama but were still absolutely on point. She served not one but multiple jaw-dropping and sensuous views. It was her second appearance at the prestigious international film festival this year, after her debut in 2019.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.