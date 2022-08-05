Hina Khan Inspires Fans As She Shares A Glimpse Of Her Fitness Regimen; Check Pic

The fact that Hina Khan is a gym fanatic is known to all. Besides being known for her top-notch fashion sense and her immaculate acting abilities, the actress is also popular for her fit physique. Hina often inspires and encourages her fans to remain healthy by frequently sharing glimpses of her fitness regimen with them. Following the trajectory, she dropped another sneak peek of her workout session on her Instagram space.

In the clip, Hina Khan looks as gorgeous as ever in her gym attire. She opts for no makeup and can be seen sitting on the floor post a heavy workout session. The video proves that the actress has worked hard in the gym and with the same, she has turned motivation for all.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier today, Hina Khan also shared a series of throwback pictures from her Europe trip on social media. In the photos, she was seen posing in a printed outfit which she paired with a high-neck collar tee. She tied her hair into a bun and added stylish goggles to her look. Needless to say, Hina Khan looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the pictures. “Take me backkkkk #europetravel #europe_vacations," she wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

On the work front, Hina Khan rose to fame after she played the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She then participated in Bigg Boss 11 and won everyone’s heart. The actress will be starring in Rahat Kazmi’s directorial Country of Blind. She will be sharing the screen with Shoib Nikash Shah and Ahmer Haider among others. Furthermore, she is slated to play a pivotal in Adeeb Rais’ upcoming series called Seven One. She will be seen as a police officer named Radhika Shroff in the series. Sharing her experience of playing a cop for the first time, Hina Khan earlier told IANS, “I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn’t have any makeup on and didn’t have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here