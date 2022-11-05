Hina Khan Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In This Ethereal Grey Sharara Suit

Hina Khan is one of the most popular faces in the Hindi television industry. The actress started her career with the long-running television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played the role of Akshara in the daily soap, which was loved by the viewers. Hina then participated in the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 11 and became a household name with her stint on the controversial reality show.

Besides television shows, she has also appeared in a couple of films and web series, which helped her cultivate a huge fan base on social media. The 35-year-old actress often shares her whereabouts with fans on social media platforms to stay connected with them. Recently, she shelled out major fashion goals for them with her festive look.

On Friday, November 4, Hina Khan shared a string of photos of her herself on Instagram. In the photos, she is seen donning a sleeveless grey sharara suit with multi-colour embroidery work and mirror work all over it. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star paired her outfit with a gold choker neckpiece. She opted for nude makeup, leaving her traces open in a mid-parted hairdo. to round off her look.

“Every day is a new day. Do whatever makes you happy," read the motivating caption of her Instagram post.

Check out Hina Khan’s latest photos below:

On the work front, Hina Khan was last in Seven One, which marked her second web series after Damaged 2. She essayed the role of a female police officer, Radhika Shroff, in the series. Although Hina is not currently starring in any television shows, she has appeared in quite a few music videos of late, including Runjhun, Mohabbat Hai and Main Bhi Barbaad, among others.

The actress was recently seen making a guest appearance on the reality show Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti, hosted by Shaan, which was aired on Star Bharat.

