Hina Khan Leaves Fans Heartbroken After She Replies 'Aa Rahi Hu Upar' To Sunil Grover's Tweet

Fans Take Hina Khan's Tweet In Wrong Context
Fans Take Hina Khan's Tweet In Wrong Context

Hina meant that she was moving to a new house that is above Sunil's apartment. Therefore, they will be the neighbours. However, fans took it in the wrong context.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: February 13, 2022, 10:06 IST
Highlights

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover recently underwent heart surgery. After getting discharged from the hospital, the Tandav actor took to Twitter and assured fans that he is recovering well. While several fans and friends including Hiten Tejwani, Kiku Sharda and Ranvir Shorey among others sent wishes to Grover, what caught everyone’s attention was Hina Khan’s reply.

Actor Hina Khan replied to Sunil Grover’s tweet and wrote, ‘aarahi hoon oopar‘ suggesting that she will soon be his neighbour. However, fans were quick to take it out of the context and ask her not to use such words.

For the unversed, Sunil had written, “Bhai treatment theek ho Gaya, Meri chal rahi hai healing, Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, Gratitude hai meri feeling! Thoko taali! (Brother treatment went well, I am recovering. Thank you for sending wishes)."

Hina Khan replied to it and wrote, “Get well soon neighbour..Mai aarahi hoon oopar jaldiiiiiiii (I am coming upstairs soon)." Clearly, Hina meant that she was moving to a new house that is above Sunil Grover’s apartment. Therefore, they will be the neighbours. However, fans pointed out that ‘oopar’ also means heaven.

Check out how fans are reacting to Hina Khan’s reply:

For the unversed, Sunil Grover’s heart surgery took place on January 27 at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute. However, news agency PTI reported the same on February 2, 2022. Reportedly, Grover, who is 44 years old had a blockage in all three arteries. However, the comedian was discharged from the hospital on February 3, when he was also spotted waving at paparazzi.

first published: February 13, 2022, 10:06 IST