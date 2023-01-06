Hina Khan Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In A Black Thigh High Slit Dress, See Pics

Hina Khan never fails to impress her fans and followers with her sartorial choices. She is currently making heads turn with her latest post on Instagram. On New Year’s Eve, the actress wished her fans ‘Happy New Year’ with some glamorous pictures, which are currently going viral. In the photos, Hina is slaying in a black sleeveless thigh-high slit dress from K’ostume County’s wardrobe.

Her midi dress has sparkling crystal detailing around the neckline and in the length of the shoulder straps. She also carried a black jacket in hand and paired it with black fishnet stockings. Her dress costs Rs 6,999.

She opted for a glam look, including light sparkly eyes, winged eyeliner, and glossy lips. Hina kept her hair straight open and completed the look with a pair of dazzling earrings and golden straps heels. The actress captioned her post, “Last day of the year, had to be bling! Happy New Year Fellas".

Advertisement

Fans could not keep calm, and one of them wrote, “Hottest". Another fan wrote, “Stunner". Many showered red hearts and fire emojis in the comment box.

On the professional front, Hina marked her presence at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 and stunned everyone with her fashionable outfits. The actress is all set to play a police officer Radhika Shroff in director Adeeb Rais’ new web series, Seven One.

Advertisement

She was recently seen in Zee Theatre’s teleplay Shadyantra. It was written and directed by Suresh Jayram and Ganesh Yadav. The teleplay was a suspense thriller, filled with greed, ambition, self-preservation and revenge, and starred Chandan Roy Sanyal and Kunaal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here