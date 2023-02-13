Hina Khan Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In White Cut-out Monokini, Chills By Pool During Holiday In Maldives

Hina Khan needs no introduction. Agree, right? The actress became a household name with her role in the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It won’t be wrong to say that Hina never fails to impress her fans with her sartorial choices. Hina is currently in vay-cay mode as she flew to the Maldives last week to take a small break from her work. She has been sharing glimpses of her vacation on social media platforms. On Monday, Hina made head turns in a white monokini.

For her time by the pool, Hina Khan picked a pair of silver hoop earrings. She added a pair of shades to round up her look. “Love peace and quiet,” she wrote.

Hina Khan added a slew of photos on her Instagram timeline with a caption, “Peace and Quiet.” Hina’s Yeh Rishta Kya Keh Lata Hai co-star Lataa Saberwal commented, “Pretty.” Actor Rishi Bhutani also dropped multiple red heart emojis.

Look at the post here:

Earlier, Hina Khan had left her fans awestruck with her pictures. She looked stunning as ever in a printed dress, which she paired with a sun hat, a pair of red shades and flip-flops. With the breathtaking views in the background, Hina stole the show. The actress wrote in the caption, “Perfect place in paradise.”

On Sunday, Hina Khan went on a sunset cruise. Yes, she shared a few glimpses of herself enjoying the cruise ride. Check it out here:

On the professional front, Hina Khan is all set to play a police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais’ web series, Seven One. She was recently seen in Zee Theatre’s teleplay Shadyantra. It was written and helmed by Suresh Jayram and Ganesh Yadav. The teleplay is a suspense thriller, filled with greed, ambition, self-preservation and revenge. It also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal and Kunaal Roy Kapur in prominent roles.

