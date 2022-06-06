Hina Khan Looks Ravishing in Pink Organza Saree; Check Out The Actress’ Sizzling Pics

Actress Hina Khan sure knows how to drive away our Monday blues. Hina dropped stunning photos on her social media from her recent photoshoot and it sent Instagram into a tizzy. Hina, who recently walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, played the muse for the fashion designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika.

In the series of pictures, Hina can be seen sporting a royal yet modern look. She wore a pastel pink organza saree with a white embroidered low back blouse. She accessorised her look with a statement silver ring embedded with blue and green stones and vintage silver danglers embedded with emerald, and blue stone. She captioned the post, “To the love of saree," and added the hashtag “timeless classic."

Check the pics here:

Hina went for a glam look for her make-up. She is looking looking radiant, with mascara to accentuate her beautiful brown eyes in the photo. She highlighted and contoured her beautiful features and added a soft shade of red lipstick.

The gorgeous actress has left netizens stunned with her pictures, as the comment section was flooded with red heart emojis and fire emojis.

On the work front, Hina aced the Cannes Film Festival and served us some stylish looks, where she also unveiled the poster of her upcoming movie Country Of Blind. The 34-year-old actress was awarded the prestigious award of “Trailblazer of the Year" at the film festival. She rose to stardom after playing a lead role in the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was also a contestant in Season 11 of Bigg Boss.

