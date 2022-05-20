Hina Khan 'Disheartened' at Not Being Invited to India Pavilion at Cannes: 'This Elitist Game...'

Hina Khan had made her Cannes debut in 2019, when she had visited the Film Festival for the poster launch of her film, Lines. This year too, she is one of the invited members to Cannes. However, despite India being as the country of honour and an opening ceremony being held for the Indian delegation, Hina Khan revealed that she was not invited to be a part of the ceremony, even as a part of the audience.

Talking to Film Companion, the actress said that the bias for TV stars still exists. She said, “Things changed after Cannes for me, I would not deny that. Things did get a bit easier when it comes to work, meeting people, how they look at you, how they greet you, and the designer stuff that we wear… Of course, there are many who still have their reservations, but there are many who reached out to me and told me, ‘We are not like others, you can reach out to us’. In terms of work, it’s been different, it’s been nice. I always look at the brighter side, but at the same time, it is tough as well… Sometimes, you might not be allowed to enter a certain space, so you have to create your own table…"

She continued and revealed, “There is an elitist system, this elitist game, which still exists. There was an opening ceremony that happened at the Indian pavilion. There was everyone, all the talents, my contemporaries, and not just from Bollywood. It’s not that I envy them, I am so proud of them. But at the same time, it is a bit disheartening, why was I not there? Why was I not there? I could have been there, probably in the audience, at least, cheering for them when they were doing the Ghoomar. I loved the video, I felt so proud of my country."

The ceremony was attended by Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, and Pooja Hegde and they were joined by I&B minister Anurag Thakur. The actors danced on Ghoomar.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan is attending the 75th Cannes Film Festival for the poster launch of her Indo-English film, Country Of Blind.

