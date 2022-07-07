Hina Khan, one of Hindi television’s most talented and sought-after actors, rose to fame after her stint as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain had suffered a major loss last year when she lost the closest person to her, her father Aslam Khan to a cardiac arrest on April 20, 2021.

Hina was always a daddy’s girl, hence this loss came as a shock and she still gets her share of bad days missing her father, which she also shares on her Instagram. Recently, she was seen sharing a story of a video of Camila Cabello singing her single ‘First Man’ for her father, the lyrics featured in the video were ‘You’re looking at me, while walking down the aisle. With tears in your eyes, maybe he deserves me. You don’t even know how much it means to me now. That you were the first man that really loved me, that really loved me.’

Hina Khan captioned her story ‘You are the first man that really loved me’ and ‘DAD’ to honour her father and acknowledge his love for her forever. Hina doesn’t shy away from talking about her grief, she proudly adorns ‘#Daddy’sStrongGirl’ on her Instagram bio to remember her father and his advice in her life.

Actress Hina Khan’s father passed away in Mumbai from cardiac arrest, while she was shooting in Kashmir. She rushed back to Mumbai after hearing this news.

Hina used to share funny moments with her father on social media quite often. During last year’s Covid lockdown, the duo kept entertaining us with fun videos.

As for her work, Hina Khan is all set to play the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais’ latest series Seven One.

