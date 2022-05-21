Hina Khan Proves She Is Cannes Film Festival's Golden Girl With These Sizzling Pics

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Hina Khan is a golden goddess in the new pictures she has shared from Cannes. The actress is among the many Indian stars attending the 75th Cannes Film Festival this year. In the pictures, she shared on Instagram on Saturday, Hina slipped into a gorgeous golden gown and posed in the golden hour.

Hina matched the bold dress, featuring a thigh-high slit, with a pair of oversized pearl earrings. She tied her hair into a glamourous bun and completed her OOTD with a pair of golden heels. Hina shared the pictures with the caption, “Some yellow love."

The actress received praises from many. Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, “Hinaaaaa you r killing it n how." Saisha Shinde wrote, “Uffffffffffff." Sophie Choudry wrote, “Killin it." Fans too praised Hina.

Hina made her first red carpet appearance on Friday. She was seen wearing a gorgeous high-low lilac gown by Sophie Couture for her first red carpet appearance this year. She attended the screening of “Eo" at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Styled by Sayali Vidya, Hina teamed the embellished gown from Sophie Couture with minimal accessories. She left her hair down and sported a glamourous pair of heels to complete her OOTD. Hina shared her favourite pictures from the night on her Instagram account. Not only did she flash her big smile for the camera but Hina was also seen blowing kisses at the paparazzi as well.

During the festival, Hina spoke to Film Companion and confessed she was disheartened that she wasn’t invited to the India Pavilion at Cannes. Hina said that the bias towards TV stars still exists. “There is an elitist system, this elitist game, which still exists. There was an opening ceremony that happened at the Indian pavilion. There was everyone, all the talents, my contemporaries, and not just from Bollywood. It’s not that I envy them, I am so proud of them. But at the same time, it is a bit disheartening, why was I not there? Why was I not there? I could have been there, probably in the audience, at least, cheering for them when they were doing the Ghoomar. I loved the video, I felt so proud of my country," she said.

