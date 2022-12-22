Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal End Breakup Rumours With Mushy Pic from London Vacay, Say 'Humesha Tum'

Actress Hina Khan has finally put an end to speculations around her alleged breakup with longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a mushy picture with Rocky from their London vacay.

Hina is currently vacationing in London with her mother and boyfriend. She has shared a series of stunning photos of herself from the British capital, where she is likely to ring in Christmas. In one of the pics, Rocky is seen holding Hina close as she looks straight into the camera. The actress looks stylish in a puffer jacket, blue denim and a mustard yellow woolen cap which she teamed with a black sling bag.

Rocky also reposted Hina’s photo on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Humesha tum (Always you)." He also added a red heart emoji to the story.

Advertisement

Hina Khan recently broke her silence over the reports of her alleged breakup with Rocky Jaiswal. Hina and Rocky have been in a serious relationship for several years. Of late, there were reports doing the rounds that all was not well between Hina and Rocky.

Advertisement

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Hina Khan recently said, “There were a few articles about the breakup rumours. But no! There is nothing like that, I am very happy in my love life. God has been kind. But ya, what to do, I knew this would happen. Friends will understand that when you are talking to them over messages, that is some promotional thing but rest of them were really scared."

Hina Khan left her fans shocked when she shared a cryptic post about “betrayal" on her Instagram Story a few days ago, prompting breakup rumours. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a quote which read, “Betrayal is the only truth that sticks."

Advertisement

Rocky Jaiswal and Hina Khan instantly hit it off when they met on the sets of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain,’ where the former was serving as one of the producers. However, they talked about their relationship only after the actress quit the show eight years later.

Read all the Latest Movies News here