Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal Spark Breakup Rumours After Actress Posts 'Betrayal Is Only Truth...'

Hina Khan and Rocky instantly hit it off when they met on the sets of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain,' where the latter was serving as one of the producers.

Last Updated: December 07, 2022, 09:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Actress Hina Khan has left her fans shocked as she shared a cryptic post about “betrayal" on her Instagram Story. This has led to speculations that all is not well between Hina and her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Hina’s fans are worried if the actress has broken up with Rocky.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a quote which read, “Betrayal is the only truth that sticks." She shared another quote that read, “Remember to forgive yourself for the blindness that put you in the path of those who betrayed you. Sometimes a good heart doesn’t see the bad."

Rocky Jaiswal and Hina Khan instantly hit it off when they met on the sets of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain,’ where the former was serving as one of the producers. However, they talked about their relationship only after the actress quit the show eight years later.

In 2020, Hina got candid about her marriage plans and opened up about tying the knot with Rocky. “I have just started my career in films. So how can I get married right now? I think I am more or less settled in my life. A wedding is just a formality. But yeah, maybe after two or two-and-a-half years, I will do it," Hina had told the Indian Express.

Hina Khan took her relationship to the next level when she said ‘yes’ to Rocky’s proposal on Big Boss 11. The two have been shelling out some major relationship goals ever since. Last year, Rocky had spilled the beans on his wedding plans with the actress. “We’ve been together for a good number of years now, and have been through all ups and downs that a couple can possibly see after marriage," Rocky had told Hindustan Times. “Mentally, we’re there. We don’t want to do something for a societal tag and just to be official about it."

first published: December 07, 2022, 09:03 IST
last updated: December 07, 2022, 09:03 IST
